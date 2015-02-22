Calendar » Cassandra Wilson

February 22, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3053 or (805) 893-3535

Special Tribute for Billie Holiday’s 100th Birthday

Cassandra Wilson

Coming Forth By Day: A Celebration of Billie Holiday

Sun, Feb 22, 7:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“Arguably the greatest living female jazz singer… her smoky alto bends almost everything to its will.” All Music Guide



Hailed by Time magazine as “America’s best singer,” Cassandra Wilson has been called the rightful heir to late jazz legend Billie Holiday many times over her career. With Wilson’s soul-stirring artistry, masterful phrasing and the “earthy majesty of her voice” (The New York Times), it’s easy to see why. The Grammy-winning songstress returns to Santa Barbara with a special tribute to Lady Day: an evening of evocative jazz standards. Coincides with the forthcoming release of Wilson’s Billie Holiday tribute album and the centennial of Holiday’s birthday.