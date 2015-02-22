Cassandra Wilson
Special Tribute for Billie Holiday’s 100th Birthday
Cassandra Wilson
Coming Forth By Day: A Celebration of Billie Holiday
Sun, Feb 22, 7:00 PM, Campbell Hall
“Arguably the greatest living female jazz singer… her smoky alto bends almost everything to its will.” All Music Guide
Hailed by Time magazine as “America’s best singer,” Cassandra Wilson has been called the rightful heir to late jazz legend Billie Holiday many times over her career. With Wilson’s soul-stirring artistry, masterful phrasing and the “earthy majesty of her voice” (The New York Times), it’s easy to see why. The Grammy-winning songstress returns to Santa Barbara with a special tribute to Lady Day: an evening of evocative jazz standards. Coincides with the forthcoming release of Wilson’s Billie Holiday tribute album and the centennial of Holiday’s birthday.
