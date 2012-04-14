Calendar » Cat Show- Cat Tails by the Sea

April 14, 2012 from 9:30 a.m.

225 pedigree and household pets compete for Best in Show Cat Fanciers largest show in Ventura April 14, 15 2012 Go to www.TonksWest.org to enter your cat in Show. Make your Cat a Star!!! or go there to get your $2.00 off COUPON Loads of Cat related items for sale at the show.. come get that new Cat Tree.. or pet food.. For more information call: 818 519-8537 Loads of great Family Fun.. Bring the whole family for $15.00 Admission for Adults $7.00, Military, Seniors $5.00 Huge Raffle... win a great Quilt or cat tree, collectible