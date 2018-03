Calendar » Catalyst Quartet

February 19, 2013 from 7:30pm

The Catalyst Quartet will perform works by Latin-American composers active in the 20th century to complement the SBMA exhibition Myth and Materiality: Latin American Art from the Permanent Collection, 1930-1990, including Tenebrae by Golijov, Leyendas, Canciones Cubanas American by Gabriella Lena Frank, Metro Chabacano by Javier Alvarez, and String Quartet No. 2 by Ginastera. Mary Craig Auditorium Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.