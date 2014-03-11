Calendar » Catalyst Quartet

March 11, 2014 from 7:30pm

This new SBMA favorite returns to perform works by American composers, complementing the exhibitions Alice Aycock Drawings: Some Stories Are Worth Repeating and Michelle Stuart: Drawn from Nature. The quartet seeks to change the way classical music is perceived through diverse programming for a wide range of audiences and inspiring new audiences with dynamic performances. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2010, took second prize in the Gianni Bergamo Music Award competition in Lugano, Switzerland in 2012, and, more recently, had sold-out performances at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall with rave reviews. Their program, called “American Voices,” includes String Quartet No.3 “Mishima” by Phillip Glass, String Quartet No.1 by Charles Ives, String Quartet Op.11 by Samuel Barber, and short pieces by quartet member Jessie Montgomery, Joan Tower, and Paquito D’Rivera.



Mary Craig Auditorium



$15 SBMA Members/$19 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.