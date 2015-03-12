Calendar » Catalyst Quartet

March 12, 2015 from 7:30 pm

Prize winners of the Gianni Bergamo Classical Music Award 2012 (Switzerland), the Catalyst Quartet is comprised of top Laureates and alumni of the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Competition: violinists Karla Donehew-Perez and Jessie Montgomery, violist Paul Laraia, and cellist Karlos Rodriquez. The quartet has also participated in the Juilliard String Quartet Seminar, Grand Canyon Music Festival, Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival, and been featured in The Strad and Strings magazines and multiple radio and television broadcasts. They will perform their own arrangement of Bach’s Goldberg Variations paired with Glenn Gould’s String Quartet, Op. 1.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$18 SBMA Members/$22 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.