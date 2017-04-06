Calendar » Catalyst Quartet

April 6, 2017 from 7:30 pm

Hailed by The New York Times at their Carnegie Hall debut as “invariably energetic and finely burnished…playing with earthy vigor”, the Catalyst Quartet is a favorite at SBMA. The quartet was the prize winner of the Gianni Bergamo Classical Music Award 2012 (Switzerland) and is comprised of top Laureates and alumni of the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Competition: violinist Karla Donehew-Perez, violist Paul Laraia, and cellist Karlos Rodriquez. This year they will be joined by violinist Suliman Tekalli, who has performed as a soloist the International Sejong Soloists, Sendai Philharmonic, and la Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México and has won top prizes at the Seoul International Music Competition and the Blount National String Competition. Their program includes Bachianas Brasileiras 5 by Villa-Lobos, Vega, Angel Suite by Piazzolla, and String Quartet No. 2 by Ginastera.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$20 SBMA Members/$25 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.