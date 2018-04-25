Calendar » Catalyst Quartet

March 1, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Catalyst Quartet is comprised of top Laureates and alumni of the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Competition, and is a returning favorite at SBMA. Known for dynamic and energetic performances, the ensemble has toured throughout the U.S. and abroad, including sold-out performances at the Kennedy Center, Chicago’s Harris Theater, the Met, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center. The Catalyst program, entitled "Hemispheres: North America," includes six pieces: "String Quartet in B minor, Op. 11" by Samuel Barber, "Valencia" by Caroline Shaw, "Strum" by Catalyst Quartet member Jessie Montgomery, "String Quartet No. 3 'Mishima'” by Philip Glass, "Metro Chabacano" by Javier Alvarez, and "Credo" by Kevin Putz.

