Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands

March 5, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Please Join the American Scandinavian Foundation for:

Michelle Robin La on her book:

 “Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands”

March 5, 2016

Goleta Valley Library

3:00-5:00pm

Light Refreshments

Come listen to ASF member, Michelle Robin La, speak on her book, “Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands”

This is the true story of a boy growing up in the Mekong Delta in the midst of the Vietnam War and his struggle for freedom after the Communist takeover.

 

