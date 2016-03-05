Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands
March 5, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Please Join the American Scandinavian Foundation for:
Michelle Robin La on her book:
“Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands”
March 5, 2016
Goleta Valley Library
3:00-5:00pm
Light Refreshments
Come listen to ASF member, Michelle Robin La, speak on her book, “Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands”
This is the true story of a boy growing up in the Mekong Delta in the midst of the Vietnam War and his struggle for freedom after the Communist takeover.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ASFSB
- Starts: March 5, 2016 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Goleta Library
- Website: http://asfsb.net