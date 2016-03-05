Calendar » Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands

March 5, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Please Join the American Scandinavian Foundation for:

Michelle Robin La on her book:

“Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands”

March 5, 2016

Goleta Valley Library

3:00-5:00pm

Light Refreshments

Come listen to ASF member, Michelle Robin La, speak on her book, “Catching Shrimp with Bare Hands”

This is the true story of a boy growing up in the Mekong Delta in the midst of the Vietnam War and his struggle for freedom after the Communist takeover.