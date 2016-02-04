Calendar » Catherine Crier: The Supreme Court and You

February 4, 2016 from 7:30pm

Television journalist and former judge Catherine Crier offers a controversial yet enlightening discussion of the Supreme Court, its power and influence, and the role of politics in it. The presentation will reveal backstage maneuvering, political strategizing and the extraordinary influence that nine justices have over our everyday lives.

An Emmy, duPont-Columbia, and Gracie Allen Award-winning journalist, Crier joined Court TV’s team of anchors in 1999. She served as executive editor of legal news specials and hosted “Catherine Crier Live,” a fast-paced daily series covering the day’s front-page stories. A Texas-bred independent with a passion for justice, Crier is the author of best-selling nonfiction books on legal topics. Prior to her career in journalism, she had been the youngest elected state judge in Texas history.

Donations accepted.