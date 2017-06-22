Calendar » Catherine Ryan Hyde Speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 22, 2017 from 4:00PM - 5:00PM

Catherine Ryan Hyde is the author of 32 novels. Her newest releases are Say Goodbye for Now, and Allie and Bea. Her bestselling 1999 novel Pay It Forward was made into a major motion picture. More than 50 of her award-winning short stories have been published in numerous literary journals. She is founder of the Pay It Forward Foundation. She has been sought out over the years as a professional public speaker, and she once shared the dais with then President Bill Clinton.