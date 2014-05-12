Calendar » Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara Presents: MISSING: Women in Priestly Service in t

May 12, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara Presents: MISSING: Women in Priestly Service in the Catholic Church, Will the Next 10 Years Bring About Change?

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara invites the community to meet and hear from Bishop Patricia Fresen, Dth., RCWP. She will discuss the challenges that pushed the women priests’ movement to grow in the past 12 years from 7 women on the Danube in 2002 to 180 women worldwide today. Will women achieve equality in the Church? Bishop Fresen will give a ‘suggested roadmap’ for the next ten years.

Fresen received her Doctorate in Theology and taught in the Seminary and University in South Africa. She has been involved in the women priests movement since 2003. As Bishop, Fresen was influential in the beginning of the movement in the US and Canada when it first showed signs of growth.

Thank you to co-sponsors, Philosophy Department of Santa Barbara City College and Call To Action (CTA) of Los Angeles.



Date: Monday, May 12, 2014

Time: 7 p.m. Presentation

7:45 p.m. Q&A Followed by reception, information tables available.

Location: Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Admission: Free

Contact: For more information visit beatitudes-sb.org or call (805) 252-4105.