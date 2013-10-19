Calendar » Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Weekly Saturday Mass

October 19, 2013 from 5:30 p.m.

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara celebrates a NEW WAY TO BE ROMAN CATHOLIC! We invite and welcome you to join our weekly community worship on Saturday at 5:30 pm. We espouse the principles of Vatican II, embrace diversity, welcome all, and are rooted in the values of compassion, peace and justice. All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette B. Love who serve this community are ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests.

For more information call (805) 252-4105 or visit the website at www.beatitudes-sb.org