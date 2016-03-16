Calendar » Cebada Wine Pop-Up at Nectar

March 16, 2016 from 6pm - 8pm

Cebada Wine and Nectar Eatery & Lounge

are teaming up to offer you a delicious

WINE AND APPETIZER PAIRING!



Enjoy an exquisite flight of four Cebada wines paired with eclectic, one-of-a-kind appetizers created by Chef Aparna Sherman.



Tickets are $20 for public or $10 for wine club members

tax and gratuity not included

WEDNESDAY

MARCH 16TH, 2016

6-8pm

20 East Cota St, Santa Barbara 93101

To purchase tix, please visit: http://http://bit.ly/1QMyjl9



