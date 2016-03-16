Friday, May 4 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Cebada Wine Pop-Up at Nectar

March 16, 2016 from 6pm - 8pm

Cebada Wine and Nectar Eatery & Lounge
are teaming up to offer you a delicious
WINE AND APPETIZER PAIRING!

Enjoy an exquisite flight of four Cebada wines paired with eclectic, one-of-a-kind appetizers created by Chef Aparna Sherman.

Tickets are $20 for public or $10 for wine club members
tax and gratuity not included

WEDNESDAY
MARCH 16TH, 2016

6-8pm
20 East Cota St, Santa Barbara 93101

To purchase tix, please visit: http://http://bit.ly/1QMyjl9


 

 

