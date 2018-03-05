Calendar » CEC Presents the 3 Revolutions of Transportation

March 5, 2018 from 6:30 - 8:30

Learn how automated, shared and electric vehicles are fundamentally changing how we move around in a vibrant talk with Dr. Daniel Sperling from the Institute of Transportation Studies at UC Davis, who recently published “Three Revolutions: Steering Automated, Shared, and Electric Vehicles to a Better Future.”

Immediately following the keynote by Dr. Sperling, hear a Mobility Future Startups Panel, featuring three startups leading the way in the mobility revolution – Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing, Envoy, EVmatch, and Xtelligent. Panelists will share how they are challenging the current mobility paradigm and creating new markets for electric vehicles, shared mobility, and smart and nimble transportation infrastructure.

Tickets $10 General, $7 Students/Seniors. Doors at 6:30 p.m., talk begins at 7. Books available for purchase ($20) with author signing to follow the event.

Presented by the Community Environmental Council (CEC), Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST), and the Los Angeles Cleantech Institute.

Tickets available now at SB Indy tickets: http://www.sbindytickets.com/events/52213875/3-revolutions-with-daniel-sperling