Calendar » Cécile McLorin Salvant

February 12, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3051 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

2014 Grammy Nominee for Jazz Vocal Album

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Thurs, Feb 12, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Event Sponsors: Luci & Rich Janssen

Education Sponsor: Sonquist Family Endowment

“If anyone can extend the lineage of the Big Three – Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, and Ella Fitzgerald – it is this 23-year-old virtuoso.” The New York Times



Grammy-nominated Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of the most acclaimed jazz vocalists to emerge in years. Born in Miami to French and Haitian parents, she won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition in 2010. Now just 24, this phenomenal young singer bends notes to her will and gets inside each song – from old chestnuts to lost and undiscovered gems – the way an actress inhabits a role. “Ms. Salvant has it all,” writes The New York Times: “a playful sense of humor, a rich and varied tonal palette, a supple sense of swing.”