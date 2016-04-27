Calendar » Cécile McLorin Salvant

April 27, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Grammy-nominated Cécile McLorin Salvant – one of the most acclaimed jazz vocalists to emerge in years – so captivated the audience with her breathtaking 2015 Santa Barbara debut that we just had to bring her back for more! Born in Miami to French and Haitian parents, she won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition in 2010. This phenomenal young singer bends notes to her will and gets inside each song the way an actress inhabits a role, so incredibly that The New York Times proclaimed, “If anyone can extend the lineage of the Big Three – Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, and Ella Fitzgerald – it is this 23-year-old virtuoso.”