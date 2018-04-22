Calendar » CEC’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

April 22, 2018 from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is hosting its 48th annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, themed “Educate. Inspire. Act.” Saturday April 21, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. ; Sunday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Alameda Park ,1400 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA. This year’s theme will help our community come together in the wake of recent catastrophes to connect the dots between climate change and local solutions we can put in place to ensure a climate-resilient future. We’ll educate the local community about environmental concerns, inspire our region with a vision of what’s possible, and act to stand up for the environment we hold dear.



This festival is the longest-running and most consistently held public Earth Day celebrations and is thought to be one of the largest on the West Coast. Join us for family programming and activities for all ages, sustainable, local foods, a beer and wine garden, and over 200 eco-conscious exhibitors. Festival highlights include:

the largest annual public Green Car Show on the West Coast with free electric vehicle and bike Ride & Drive;

an Environmental Hero Award presentation;

Environmental Stewardship Awards in Education for local youth and educators;

Public art, writing & activism projects to help the community process our recent disasters and connect the dots between climate change, a 300% increase in worldwide extreme weather catastrophes since 1980, and local solutions for a climate-resilient future;

A Zero Waste zone where attendees can get hands-on education in waste reduction efforts and the ways this impacts climate;

Two full days of music and speakers on three stages

For more information on Santa Barbara Earth Day, visit sbearthday.org, Facebook.com/SBEarthDay or call 805-963-0583 x 112