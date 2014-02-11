Calendar » Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet

February 11, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2729 or (805) 893-3535

Supported in part by the Cohen Family Fund

of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Santa Barbara Debut

Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet

“Dancing that pulls viewers right out of their seats.” The New York Times

Since its founding a decade ago, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet has become the go-to group for some of the world’s most innovative and exciting work by up-and-coming choreographers. The acclaimed, intensely physical company has built a reputation for its daring integration of ballet technique into contemporary forms, with dancers who “go from zero to 60 with an ease you or I cannot fathom” (The New York Times). Emotionally visceral works by international choreographers Crystal Pite, Jo Strømgren, and Jirí Kylián showcase this distinctive company in all its dramatic power, with vivid stage lighting and driving musical scores.

Related Event: Community Dance Class (ballet)

Mon, Feb 10, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Gustafson School of Dance, 2285 Las Positas Road

Co-presented with Santa Barbara Dance Alliance

Reservations: (805) 966-6950