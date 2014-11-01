Calendar » Celebración de Dia de los Muertos - Day of the Dead Celebration

November 1, 2014 from 3:30PM - 5:30PM

Celebración de Dia de los Muertos

Day of the Dead Celebration

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring a Day of the Dead Celebration. Since almost half of Santa Barbara’s residents are Latinos, we offer an opportunity to better understand the beliefs, customs and practices of this celebration. As we come to know the history and the place of this feast in the hearts of our Latino brothers and sisters, we can come to an appreciation of its mystical significance and incorporate this practice in our own lives.

You are invited to bring along a small, framed photo and/ or symbol of a deceased person you would like to place on the altar. The symbol can be a keepsake or a treat the person enjoyed in life.

Presenter: Rosa G. Manriquez, IHM from Los Angeles is a newly ordained Deacon and the first Mexican woman in the *RCWP Western US Region.

Date: Saturday, November 1

Time: 3:30 pm followed by Mass at 5:30 pm

Place: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

(Corner of State and Padre)

Note: Presentation will be in English with some Spanish

*Roman Catholic Womenpriests-www.romancatholicwomenpriests.org