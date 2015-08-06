Celebración de los Dignatarios
August 6, 2015 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm
Presented jointly by Old Spanish Days and the Zoo, this fundraiser honors Santa Barbara’s elected officials and features live entertainment, dancing, mariachis, margaritas, and tempting treats from over 20 local restaurants. It’s Fiesta’s wildest party!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 6, 2015 5:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $110 pre-sale/$120 at the door
- Location: Santa Barbara Zoo
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1056226424440413/