Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 3:30 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Celebración de los Dignatarios

August 6, 2015 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented jointly by Old Spanish Days and the Zoo, this fundraiser honors Santa Barbara’s elected officials and features live entertainment, dancing, mariachis, margaritas, and tempting treats from over 20 local restaurants. It’s Fiesta’s wildest party!

 

Event Details

 
 
 