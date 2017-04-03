Calendar » Celebrate 15 years of Edible Ojai & Ventura County

April 3, 2017 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Regional magazine Edible Ojai & Ventura County, part of Edible Communities--the James Beard Foundation award-winning family of 100 locally owned and licensed food magazines—is celebrating its 15th anniversary this spring. It’s a milestone shared by its parent organization, Edible Communities Inc., and will be marked by Edible publications across the U.S. and Canada.

As the flagship magazine, Edible Ojai & Ventura County began publishing as Edible Ojai in 2002. It has grown from 16 pages to 72 and has a circulation of over 15,000. It will celebrate the anniversary with a special event for the public on April 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Poseidon Brewing Company in Ventura. For $15, guests get artisanal versions of two types of fish tacos, a tasting flight or pint of beer and chocolate truffles. Tickets can be purchased at edible15anniversary.eventbrite.com.