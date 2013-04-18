Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:38 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate Earth Day with Hedgeware

April 18, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Celebrate Earth Day with Hedgeware

Go green and celebrate Earth Day as Santa Barbara designer/artist and author Barbara Flanagan launches Hedgeware, a new desktop accessory line made of an artificial turf material, originally engineered to replace the dense grass of golf course putting greens and marketed as a sustainable product. The new products complement a sculptural window installation and in-store display. Museum Store

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: April 18, 2013 5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net
 
 
 