Calendar » Celebrate Earth Day with Hedgeware

April 18, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Go green and celebrate Earth Day as Santa Barbara designer/artist and author Barbara Flanagan launches Hedgeware, a new desktop accessory line made of an artificial turf material, originally engineered to replace the dense grass of golf course putting greens and marketed as a sustainable product. The new products complement a sculptural window installation and in-store display. Museum Store