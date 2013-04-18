Celebrate Earth Day with Hedgeware
April 18, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Go green and celebrate Earth Day as Santa Barbara designer/artist and author Barbara Flanagan launches Hedgeware, a new desktop accessory line made of an artificial turf material, originally engineered to replace the dense grass of golf course putting greens and marketed as a sustainable product. The new products complement a sculptural window installation and in-store display. Museum Store
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: April 18, 2013 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net