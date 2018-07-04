Calendar » Celebrate “Heros in Our Community” at the Annual 4th of July State Street Parade and Courthouse Sun

July 4, 2018 from 1.00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) is again pleased to be hosting the 55th Annual Fourth of July Parade along State Street and the free evening concert at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens. The organization is responsible for many veteran-related and patriotic events throughout the year. They include the Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade, the Military Ball, and Memorial Day Ceremony, which honor all of those who have died in military service to our country, local veterans and active duty service members.

The parade begins at 1 PM. at the intersection of Micheltorena and State Streets and travels down State Street to Old Town Santa Barbara at Cota. More than 175 agencies are expected to participate. There will be military color guards, fires and law enforcement agency members, marching bands, Boy Scouts, dance troupes, Knights of Columbus, military vehicles, vintage cars decked out in red, white and blue and more. Floats and vehicles will be on public display after the parade on State between Cota and Haley. The application for parade participation can be found at www.PCVF.org and is due on June 24 by 6:00 PM. Parade position assignments will be made on June 29.

Hazel Blankenship, PCVF Co-Founding Director states that, “This year’s theme – “Heros in Our Community” - is appropriate, given the fire and 1/9 events that dramatically impacted our quality of life. What better way to show our respect and admiration for all those in service to our local community and country than a fun public gathering to celebrate our country’s Independence Day.” Fred Cota, who spearheads the Santa Barbara 4th of July Committee says that, “Citizens of and visitors to Santa Barbara look forward to celebrating the 4th of July holiday by attending these fun, traditional, family-friendly events. This year’s program is destined to be our best one yet!”

PCVF will also host the Fourth of July Concert at the Courthouse Sunken Garden starting at 5 p.m. This year’s program, produced by the Cielo Foundation, features the Crown City Brass Quintet with Doug Tornquist, Tuba, Andrew Malloy, Trombone, Sarah Bach, French Horn, Marty Fenton Frear, Trumpet and Robert Frear, Trumpet.



According to their website, “The quintet, formed in Los Angeles, California in 1992, has enjoyed a reputation among its audiences for both the brilliant performances of established quintet repertoire and energetic performances introducing new works. Each member has virtuosic skill on their instrument and experience ranging from motion picture soundtracks to some of the finest orchestras and orchestral recordings in the world.” The music will emphasize well-loved American and patriotic repertoire such as “Semper Fidelis” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin and 3 Leonard Bernstein songs from “West Side Story.” Come early to claim your spot on the grass; bring your picnic, beach chairs and blankets for this free, time-honored Santa Barbara tradition.

About PCVF

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is committed to honoring the men and women who have served in U.S. military efforts. PCVF does this by supporting veterans and active duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as preserving military history and legacy. The Foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssens’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit www.pcvf.org or call (805) 259-4394.