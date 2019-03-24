Calendar » Celebrate In Wildness: Art Show Closing Party

March 24, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Join us for this last chance to view the Oak Group's exhibition, In Wildness, a spectacular homage to 50 years of wilderness protection. Join us for appetizers and enjoy the local wilderness captured by the renowned Oak Group artists in 32 carefully curated pieces.

Art sale proceeds benefit Los Padres ForestWatch. For online sales, visit LPFW.org/oakgroup.

The Oak Group is one of the oldest and best-respected artist groups dedicated to conservation. For 33 years, the Oak Group has devoted its considerable talents to the protection of wild and beautiful places on the Central Coast.

Add a masterpiece to your collection and support wilderness in our backyard.

Through legal and public advocacy, scientific collaboration, community outreach, and volunteer field work, Los Padres ForestWatch promotes sustainable public access and protects local public lands from oil development, commercial logging, and wildlife habitat degradation.

Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College is a learning laboratory that promotes visual literacy and critical thinking. The Gallery hosts contemporary art exhibitions featuring international, national, regional, and student artists working in a wide range of styles and media. The exhibition is sponsored in part by the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

See you there!