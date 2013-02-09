Calendar » Celebrate Love Trunk Show

February 9, 2013 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Sarah Oliver is an unconventional artist whose unique handbag designs are born from the time-honored tradition of the knitting circle, and guided by her modern and eclectic vision. This stylish line of one-of-a-kind bags are handmade by a mighty band of ageless knitters:?the residents of the Redwoods Senior Retirement Community. Museum Store