Celebrate Mass on Pentecost
Celebrate Mass on Pentecost at the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Bring a Friend
Come join us and bring a Friend to Mass on Pentecost and experience a new way to be Roman Catholic! All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love serve this community. They are ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests. For more information call (805) 252-4105 or visit the website at www.beatitudes-sb.org.
Date: Saturday, May 23
Time: 5:30 pm
Location: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara, 93105 (corner of Padre and State)
Cost: Free
For more information call (805) 252-4105 or visit the website at www.beatitudes-sb.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: May 23, 2015 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 2101 State Street, SB, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes