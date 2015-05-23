Calendar » Celebrate Mass on Pentecost

May 23, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Celebrate Mass on Pentecost at the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Bring a Friend

Come join us and bring a Friend to Mass on Pentecost and experience a new way to be Roman Catholic! All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love serve this community. They are ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests. For more information call (805) 252-4105 or visit the website at www.beatitudes-sb.org.

Date: Saturday, May 23

Time: 5:30 pm

Location: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara, 93105 (corner of Padre and State)

Cost: Free

For more information call (805) 252-4105 or visit the website at www.beatitudes-sb.org.