Calendar » Celebrate Mother’s Day through Love and Movement with The Jenny Schatzle Program

May 12, 2017 from 5 am

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Love and Movement at The Jenny Schatzle Program.

Jenny Schatzle, expecting twins later this year welcomes members to bring their Mom to class this Mother’s Day Weekend!

This year, Jenny Schatzle, the founder and visionary behind The Jenny Schatzle Program, is celebrating her first Mother’s Day, awaiting the arrival of twin girls later this year. In celebration of Mother’s Day, The Jenny Schatzle Program opens up their doors to celebrate Mom, with Love and Sweat! Jenny and Team welcome members to share the Schatzle Movement with their Moms! We cannot think of a better way to show the love and appreciation for you feel for Mom. Current program members are invited to bring Mom for FREE and will receive a special gift from the JSP team. Nobody knows how to celebrate Moms like Jenny Schatzle!

“It took me getting pregnant to finally be proud of the body I have, to stop covering it up and to stop comparing myself to others. I will teach my children love what your body can DO not what your body looks like..” -Jenny Schatzle

The Jenny Schatzle Program (JSP) encourages members to Get Strong, Get Motivated and Have FUN while getting real results. Jenny Schatzle is known for her outspoken approach to classes and her movement to STOP body shaming, why diets do NOT work and why the scale does NOT matter.

WHAT: Mother’s Day Celebration at The Jenny Schatzle Program Free Class for Mom

WHEN: Friday, May 12 - Sunday, May 14th

WHERE: The Jenny Schatzle Program, 211 W. Carrillo Street



For more information visit: http://bit.ly/JSPSignUP