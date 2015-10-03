Calendar » Celebrate National 4-H Week

October 3, 2015 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Santa Barbara County 4-H Club kicks off National 4-H Week with a family fun-filled afternoon in Goleta. Come participate in a variety of projects, watch demonstrations and learn about opportunities available for youth ages 5 to 18.

In conjunction with this event, youth will join other youth across the world in leading the 8th annual 4-H National Youth Science Day experiment. This years experiment called "Motion Commotion" will combine a speeding car collision and a distracted driving demonstration in a simulated activity that investigates the physical and human factors of motion using everyday materials - including a toy car, modeling clay, ruler, calculator and cell phone - exploring physics in the real-world.

We invite youth and families to come join us on October 3rd and experience what 4-H is all about.

Learn more about 4-H at sb4h.org, fin us on Facebook or call 805-893-3410.