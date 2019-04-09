Celebrate National Library Week
Author of books Sparking Innovation, and Hughes After Howard, Kenneth Richardson will discuss his book Sparking Innovation which explores the way creative people think, why they are motivated and how they brought break-through concepts into practicality. Ken will also talk about his connection with the Braille Institute and how audio books have influenced his life.
Tours of the Library and Connection Pointe will be available after Ken's presentation.
RSVP with Tracy Alfino at (805)898-8302
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Braille Institute
- Starts: April 9, 2019 10:00am - 11:30am
- Price: Free
- Location: Braille Institute 2031 De La Vina Street
- Website: https://www.brailleinstitute.org/event/celebrate-national-library-week-guest-author
- Sponsors: Braille Institute