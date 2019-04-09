Calendar » Celebrate National Library Week

April 9, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:30am

Author of books Sparking Innovation, and Hughes After Howard, Kenneth Richardson will discuss his book Sparking Innovation which explores the way creative people think, why they are motivated and how they brought break-through concepts into practicality. Ken will also talk about his connection with the Braille Institute and how audio books have influenced his life.

Tours of the Library and Connection Pointe will be available after Ken's presentation.

RSVP with Tracy Alfino at (805)898-8302