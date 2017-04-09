Calendar » Celebrate Passover with Jewish Voice for Peace

April 9, 2017 from 3:30PM - 6:00PM

The celebration of Passover is tightly bound up with work for justice. With its focus on liberation, it is the ideal time to gather as a justice-seeking, inter-religious, inter-cultural, and inter-generational community. By building and reaffirming community we inform and support each other in our various struggles.



Please join the Santa Barbara chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace in a pre-Passover Celebration With seriousness, purpose, laughter and solidarity, we will gather to remind ourselves of the need to support each other in the important work of building a better world.



Here are our expectations:

· You, friends and family will come!

· You will bring a dish to share.

· You will bring plates, cups and utensils for yourself.

· You will bring your dreams for liberation and be ready to act on them!

The state of the world today demands a holiday such as Passover. We hope you can join us.

More info: 805.450.5704 / [email protected]