Celebrate Passover with Jewish Voice for Peace
The celebration of Passover is tightly bound up with work for justice. With its focus on liberation, it is the ideal time to gather as a justice-seeking, inter-religious, inter-cultural, and inter-generational community. By building and reaffirming community we inform and support each other in our various struggles.
Please join the Santa Barbara chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace in a pre-Passover Celebration With seriousness, purpose, laughter and solidarity, we will gather to remind ourselves of the need to support each other in the important work of building a better world.
Here are our expectations:
· You, friends and family will come!
· You will bring a dish to share.
· You will bring plates, cups and utensils for yourself.
· You will bring your dreams for liberation and be ready to act on them!
The state of the world today demands a holiday such as Passover. We hope you can join us.
More info: 805.450.5704 / [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 9, 2017 3:30PM - 6:00PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Hilda Ray Park - 1420 Kenwood Road, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1644091978938490/
- Sponsors: Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara