Celebrate Providence: A Seaside Soiree Auction & Dinner

March 15, 2019 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Celebrate the 60-year history of academically-sound, Christian faith-based education in Santa Barbara at a gala fundraising event supporting the students and mission of Providence School (formerly El Montecito School and Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School). Silent and live auction, dinner, and celebration program at the newly opened Rosewood Miramar Beach.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Event Co-Chairs: Colette Nottage Crafton and Melissa Kuykendall, Event Sponsors: (Gold) Kielle and John Horton, Julianna and Brent Reichard, The Storage Place Carpinteria, (Silver) Laura and Mark Bacon, Norris and Barry Goss, Wendy and Matt LaBrie, Lindi and Matt Wade
  • Starts: March 15, 2019 5:30pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: $150
  • Location: Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 South Jameson Lane, Montecito, CA 93108
  • Website: http://www.providencesb.org/auction
