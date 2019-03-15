Celebrate Providence: A Seaside Soiree Auction & Dinner
March 15, 2019 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Celebrate the 60-year history of academically-sound, Christian faith-based education in Santa Barbara at a gala fundraising event supporting the students and mission of Providence School (formerly El Montecito School and Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School). Silent and live auction, dinner, and celebration program at the newly opened Rosewood Miramar Beach.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Event Co-Chairs: Colette Nottage Crafton and Melissa Kuykendall, Event Sponsors: (Gold) Kielle and John Horton, Julianna and Brent Reichard, The Storage Place Carpinteria, (Silver) Laura and Mark Bacon, Norris and Barry Goss, Wendy and Matt LaBrie, Lindi and Matt Wade
- Starts: March 15, 2019 5:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $150
- Location: Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 South Jameson Lane, Montecito, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.providencesb.org/auction
- Sponsors: Event Co-Chairs: Colette Nottage Crafton and Melissa Kuykendall, Event Sponsors: (Gold) Kielle and John Horton, Julianna and Brent Reichard, The Storage Place Carpinteria, (Silver) Laura and Mark Bacon, Norris and Barry Goss, Wendy and Matt LaBrie, Lindi and Matt Wade