Calendar » Celebrate Thanksgiving with Blush

November 24, 2016 from 12:00pm - 10:00pm

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Blush!

Relax this year and let us do the cooking. Enjoy a 3 course meal, including soup or salad, entree, and dessert for $35.

Limited selection bar menu also available.

Call (805) 957-1300 and reserve your seats today