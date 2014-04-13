Calendar » “Celebrate the King” Palm Sunday Events

April 13, 2014 from 10:30 am - 3:00pm

April 13, 2014 ~ “Celebrate the King!” Palm Sunday .

10:30 a.m. Worship Service in Sanctuary .

Noon Catered Lunch in Parish Hall .

1:30 p.m. “Magnify The Lord!” Choir Concert with

EMPC Sanctuary Choir, First United Methodist Choir and

SBCC Chamber Singers with

featured soloist Nichole Dechaine and a string orchestra

under the direction of

Dr. Michael Eglin and Nathan Kreitzer

El Montecito Presbyterian Church

1455 East Valley Rd. Santa Barbara, CA

www.elmopres.org

805-969-50415

