“Celebrate the King” Palm Sunday Events

April 13, 2014 from 10:30 am - 3:00pm

April 13, 2014 ~ “Celebrate the King!” Palm Sunday .  
10:30 a.m. Worship Service in Sanctuary .
Noon Catered Lunch in Parish Hall .
1:30 p.m. “Magnify The Lord!” Choir Concert with
EMPC Sanctuary Choir, First United Methodist Choir and
SBCC Chamber Singers with
featured soloist  Nichole Dechaine and a string orchestra
under the direction of
Dr. Michael Eglin and Nathan Kreitzer

El Montecito Presbyterian Church
1455 East Valley Rd. Santa Barbara, CA 
www.elmopres.org
805-969-50415
 

 

