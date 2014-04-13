“Celebrate the King” Palm Sunday Events
April 13, 2014 ~ “Celebrate the King!” Palm Sunday .
10:30 a.m. Worship Service in Sanctuary .
Noon Catered Lunch in Parish Hall .
1:30 p.m. “Magnify The Lord!” Choir Concert with
EMPC Sanctuary Choir, First United Methodist Choir and
SBCC Chamber Singers with
featured soloist Nichole Dechaine and a string orchestra
under the direction of
Dr. Michael Eglin and Nathan Kreitzer
El Montecito Presbyterian Church
1455 East Valley Rd. Santa Barbara, CA
www.elmopres.org
805-969-50415
Starts: April 13, 2014 10:30 am - 3:00pm
Price: donation of $20.00
- Location: 1455 East Valley Rd.
- Website: http://www.elmopres.org