Calendar » Celebrating 20 Years: Antiques & Vintage Show and Sale to benefit CALM

October 18, 2012 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Twenty years ago, the CALM Auxiliary was looking for a new fundraiser. April Thede recognized that Santa Barbara needed a quality, vetted and genuine antiques show.Through the years, the CALM Antiques & Vintage Show and Sale has evolved into one of the most sought after shows on the West Coast. Honorary hosts Mary Ellen Trainor Zemeckis, Jonathan Winters, and Tab Hunters along with the CALM Auxiliary are honoring April Thede with a Cocktail Party and Preview shopping.