Celebrating Music of the British Isles on St. Patrick’s Day
March 17, 2015 from 07:30 PM
George Frederick Handel Water Music & Music for the Royal Fireworks
Heiichiro Ohyama, conductor | Alessio Bax, piano
Post concert “Bit O the Blarney” craft beer tasting for subscribers.
- Starts: March 17, 2015 07:30 PM
- Price: Section A - $64 Section B - $54 (Tickets are subject to $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: LOBERO THEATRE 33 EAST CANON PERDIDO STREET SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-march-17/