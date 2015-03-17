Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Celebrating Music of the British Isles on St. Patrick’s Day

March 17, 2015 from 07:30 PM

George Frederick Handel Water Music & Music for the Royal Fireworks

Heiichiro Ohyama, conductor | Alessio Bax, piano

Post concert “Bit O the Blarney” craft beer tasting for subscribers.

 

  • Starts: March 17, 2015 07:30 PM
  • Price: Section A - $64 Section B - $54 (Tickets are subject to $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
  • Location: LOBERO THEATRE 33 EAST CANON PERDIDO STREET SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-march-17/
 
 
 