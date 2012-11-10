Celebrating Nature through Calligraphic Chinese Painting
Celebrating Nature through Calligraphic Chinese Painting and Mixed Media Art Making Join a team of SBMA Teaching Artists as they guide you through two projects inspired by The Artful Recluse exhibition: a traditional Chinese scroll or painted fan (with calligraphic brushwork), and a more contemporary art piece that breathes new life into traditional forms and subjects. $60 SBMA Members/$70 Non-Members (includes supplies) For more information and reservations, visit www.sbma.net/adultclasses.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: November 10, 2012 9:00am
- Price: $60 SBMA Members/$70 Non-Members (includes supplies)
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/adultclasses