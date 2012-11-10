Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:20 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Celebrating Nature through Calligraphic Chinese Painting

November 10, 2012 from 9:00am

Celebrating Nature through Calligraphic Chinese Painting and Mixed Media Art Making Join a team of SBMA Teaching Artists as they guide you through two projects inspired by The Artful Recluse exhibition: a traditional Chinese scroll or painted fan (with calligraphic brushwork), and a more contemporary art piece that breathes new life into traditional forms and subjects. $60 SBMA Members/$70 Non-Members (includes supplies) For more information and reservations, visit www.sbma.net/adultclasses.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: November 10, 2012 9:00am
  • Price: $60 SBMA Members/$70 Non-Members (includes supplies)
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net/adultclasses
 
 
 