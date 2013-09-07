Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Celebrating San Lorenzo, An Evening in Brindisi

September 7, 2013 from 4:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Join us for an evening of good food, wine and bidding on both Silent and Live Auction Items, all for the good of San Lorenzo Seminary.  Contact Jodi at 805-688-0322 for tickets.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: San Lorenzo Foundation
  • Starts: September 7, 2013 4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
  • Price: $75
  • Location: San Lorenzo Seminary, Santa Ynez, CA
  • Website: http://www.sanlorenzofoundation.org
  • Sponsors: San Lorenzo Foundation
 
 
 