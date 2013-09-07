Celebrating San Lorenzo, An Evening in Brindisi
September 7, 2013 from 4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Join us for an evening of good food, wine and bidding on both Silent and Live Auction Items, all for the good of San Lorenzo Seminary. Contact Jodi at 805-688-0322 for tickets.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: San Lorenzo Foundation
- Starts: September 7, 2013 4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $75
- Location: San Lorenzo Seminary, Santa Ynez, CA
- Website: http://www.sanlorenzofoundation.org
- Sponsors: San Lorenzo Foundation