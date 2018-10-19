Calendar » Celebrating SBWPC’s 30 Years of Feminist Activism: From Marching in the Streets to A Seat At the Tab

October 19, 2018 from 5:30pm - 9:00pm

After 30 extraordinary years of political activism, the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC) invites you to a special dinner to commemorate this anniversary. When SBWPC began in 1988, we banded together as politically engaged women from across the professional spectrum with the goal of contributing to gender equity, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity.Today, with 400 members, we are as enthusiastic, purpose-driven and intentional as we were then about developing strategies and programs to promote our progressive feminist agenda and elect women as policy makers at all levels of government. So far in 2018 SBWPC has endorsed 24 candidates for office, conducted three campaign training workshops, held seven members and friends’ events, and participated in nine social justice rallies or vigils. This event is not to be missed. Dine, mingle, and hear the secrets of our success over a lovely dinner, featuring fond reminiscences and motivational conversations. Meet California's likely next (and first ever woman) Lieutenant Governor of California, Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis, our Keynote Speaker.