Calendar » Celebrating [email protected] in Santa Barbara

November 10, 2016 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

John Blondell and Mitchell Thomas, Westmont theater arts professors, reflect on the lasting legacy of William Shakespeare while previewing “[email protected],” a citywide celebration of Shakespeare, in a talk Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street. The Westmont Downtown Lecture, “Celebrating [email protected] in Santa Barbara,” is free and open to the public. No tickets are required; the limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call (805) 565-6051.

Santa Barbara will host a series of performances Nov. 17-20 by an international coalition of theaters and arts organizations, all celebrating the remarkable life and work of Shakespeare on the 400th anniversary of his death.