Celebrating Song and Dance from the Middle East

March 8, 2014 from 8pm

The UC Santa Barbara Department of Music, with support from the Center for Middle East Studies and the Friends of the Middle Easter Music Association, proudly announces the UCSB Middle East Ensemble’s Winter Quarter Concert. Director Scott Marcus once again leads this popular collaboration of musicians, vocalists and dancers in a carnival of music from the Arab world.

Along with Cris! Basimah’s direction of the Ensemble’s dance company and Sue Rudnicki’s direction of the Ensembles percussion section, this concert promises to deliver yet another colorful, energetic and educational musical presentation. The UCSB Middle East Ensemble is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Marcus and company are sure to delight as students and seasoned musicians come together in what promises to be another rousing, crowd-pleasing revel of middle eastern music.