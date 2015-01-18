Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:23 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

“Celebrating the Dream” - Community Panel Discussion & Reception

January 18, 2015 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Lecture by Jennifer Selig, Panel Discussion & Reception in conjunction with the Santa Barbara MLK Committee honoring Dr. Martin King Jr. that will include a community panel of local city officials and a Q&A followed by a reception.  (Please RSVP at 805.679-6163).  

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee
  • Starts: January 18, 2015 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Pacifica Graduate Institute - 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
  • Website: http://www.pacifica.edu
