“Celebrating the Dream” - Community Panel Discussion & Reception
January 18, 2015 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Lecture by Jennifer Selig, Panel Discussion & Reception in conjunction with the Santa Barbara MLK Committee honoring Dr. Martin King Jr. that will include a community panel of local city officials and a Q&A followed by a reception. (Please RSVP at 805.679-6163).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee
- Starts: January 18, 2015 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Price: FREE
- Location: Pacifica Graduate Institute - 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.pacifica.edu
- Sponsors: Sponsored by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee