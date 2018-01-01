Calendar » Celebration of Dance

March 18, 2017 from 7:00pm - $35-VIP, $25-General, $14-Student

State Street Ballet Young Dancers proudly presents its annual Celebration of Dance on March 18, 2017 at the Lobero Theatre. Featuring innovative choreography ranging from classical to contemporary, Celebration of Dance highlights the work of State Street Ballet Young Dancers, a pre-professional student training program.

Award-winning choreographer Kassandra Taylor Newberry returns with her fifth appearance at Celebration of Dance with her fun and quirky “Anomalous Collective.” William Soleau, resident choreographer for State Street Ballet, presents “Thunder in Between,” a breathtaking contemporary work in which dancers are challenged to express their essential humanity. The contemporary “Lost Time Is Never Found Again,” by former State Street Ballet dancer and choreographer Autumn Eckman, displays hour glasses lining the stage as dancers explore the passage of time through movement. Also featured is the original ballet, “Degas and the Little Dancer,” by Allison Jones Gustafson, based on a story by Laurence Anholt. Celebration of Dance also presents choreography by Marina Fliagina, Gary McKenzie, Thomas Fant, Fiona Chandrasekaran and student choreographer Kate Winterbauer.

SSBYD was founded as a pre-professional training program, providing young dancers with the discipline and performing experience necessary for a career in dance. The dancers train under the direction of Allison Gustafson and Nicole Comella. SSBYD is an apprentice company to the professional company State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara, directed by Rodney Gustafson, nationally recognized for its innovative choreography and unique style.

TICKET INFORMATION:

$35-VIP, $25-General

$14-Student

VENUE INFORMATION:

Lobero Theatre

33 E. Canon Perdido

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 963-0761

www.lobero.org

More Info: Ssbyd.org