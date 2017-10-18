Calendar » Celebration of Fall

October 18, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

What: Please join American Riviera Bank and the Goleta Chamber of Commerce for a Celebration of Fall. Enjoy appetizers and drinks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Goleta Branch of American Riviera Bank, and networking opportunities with local businesspeople attending this event.

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 18, 2017

Where: American Riviera Bank’s Goleta Branch, 5880 Calle Real, Goleta

R.S.V.P. & Contact: Please R.S.V.P. by Oct. 11 [email protected]