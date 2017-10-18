Friday, March 23 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Celebration of Fall

October 18, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

What: Please join American Riviera Bank and the Goleta Chamber of Commerce for a Celebration of Fall. Enjoy appetizers and drinks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Goleta Branch of American Riviera Bank, and networking opportunities with local businesspeople attending this event.

 

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 18, 2017

 

Where: American Riviera Bank’s Goleta Branch, 5880 Calle Real, Goleta

 

R.S.V.P. & Contact: Please R.S.V.P. by Oct. 11 [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: American Riviera Bank, Goleta Chamber of Commerce
  • Starts: October 18, 2017 5:30pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 5880 Calle Real, Goleta
  • Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Goleta Chamber of Commerce
 
 
 