Celebration of Families/Celebración de las Familias FREE FAMILY EVENT
March 2, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
A free evening of puppetry fun to launch the festival, with Snook the Eco Sloth, strolling performers, musicians, food, and more! The Celebration of Families/Celebración de las Familias event will take place at Casa de la Guerra on Friday, March 2 from 6pm to 8pm. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PuppetPalooza
- Starts: March 2, 2018 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Casa de la Guerra
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/casa-de-la-guerra-celebration-of-families-gapuppetpaloozasb18/3-2-2018/tickets
- Sponsors: PuppetPalooza