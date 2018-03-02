Calendar » Celebration of Families/Celebración de las Familias FREE FAMILY EVENT

March 2, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

A free evening of puppetry fun to launch the festival, with Snook the Eco Sloth, strolling performers, musicians, food, and more! The Celebration of Families/Celebración de las Familias event will take place at Casa de la Guerra on Friday, March 2 from 6pm to 8pm. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.