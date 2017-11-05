Calendar » Celebration of Joni Mitchell at SOhO

November 5, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.



A Celebration of Joni Mitchell is a rocking tribute to the high priestess of the Woodstock generation. Come hear your favorite Joni tunes like Both Sides Now, Conversation, Big Yellow Taxi, Blue, River and, of course, Woodstock. We'll also be debuting a new arrangment by veteran LA saxman Kim Richmond of Joni's Dreamland mashed up with Herbie Hancock's Cantaloupe Island. This is the band's last local gig of the year, marking Joni's 74th birthday (on Tuesday, Nov. 7), and before we head out to a two-night stand in Tucson.



SOhO Restaurant and Music Club

1221 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

7 p.m., $15, general; $10, students; All ages welcome

Preferred seating for dinner reservations

Call 805-962-7776

Kimberly Ford, vocals, guitar

Lee Rollag, guitar, fiddle, vocals

George Friedenthal, keyboards, vocals

Tom Buckner, saxophones

Tom Etchart, basses

Charles Levin, drums



Hear the band at www.celebrationofjonimitchell.com. A 4 1/2 minute video is up on our home page.