Celebration of Joni Mitchell at SOhO
A Celebration of Joni Mitchell is a rocking tribute to the high priestess of the Woodstock generation. Come hear your favorite Joni tunes like Both Sides Now, Conversation, Big Yellow Taxi, Blue, River and, of course, Woodstock. We'll also be debuting a new arrangment by veteran LA saxman Kim Richmond of Joni's Dreamland mashed up with Herbie Hancock's Cantaloupe Island. This is the band's last local gig of the year, marking Joni's 74th birthday (on Tuesday, Nov. 7), and before we head out to a two-night stand in Tucson.
SOhO Restaurant and Music Club
1221 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
7 p.m., $15, general; $10, students; All ages welcome
Preferred seating for dinner reservations
Call 805-962-7776
Kimberly Ford, vocals, guitar
Lee Rollag, guitar, fiddle, vocals
George Friedenthal, keyboards, vocals
Tom Buckner, saxophones
Tom Etchart, basses
Charles Levin, drums
Hear the band at www.celebrationofjonimitchell.com. A 4 1/2 minute video is up on our home page.
