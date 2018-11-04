Sunday, November 4 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Celebration of Joni Mitchell featuring Kimberly Ford at SOhO

November 4, 2018 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
It's Joni Mitchell's 75th birthday. Come down and celebrate at SOhO with Celebration of Joni Mitchell featuring Kimberly Ford. The band kicks off a five-city tour with a show at SB's favorite local music venue. For more than five years, Ford and her band have earned standing ovations from near-capacity and SRO crowds, drawing on a nearly 40-year trove of songwriting gems. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SOhO
  • Starts: November 4, 2018 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Price: $15
  • Location: SOhO Music Club & Restaurant
  • Website: www.sohosb.com
  • Sponsors: SOhO
 
 
 