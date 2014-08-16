Calendar » Celebration of National Honey Bee Day

August 16, 2014 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Join members of the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association and celebrate National Honey Bee Day while tasting honey and wine on Saturday, August 16, from 11am-4pm at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room. They will be introducing the Honey Flavor Wheel just released by the Honey and Pollination Center, Robert Mondavi Institute for Wine and Food Science, UC Davis.

An observation hive will be at the event and local beekeepers will be available to give tips on both backyard beekeeping and sustainable gardening. A section of the Santa Maria Valley Beekeepers Association award-winning fair exhibit is currently on display at the tasting room. Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room is located in the Lompoc Wine Ghetto, 1520 East Chestnut Court.

The 2014 National Honey Bee Day website reports that the theme, "Sustainable Gardening Begins with Honey Bees," was selected for its broad message to the public. “In years past, much of the bee industry has focused on beekeeping in regards to agriculture and farming. While the bee industry is vital to large agriculture that feeds much of the world, reality is that 98% of all who keep bees are backyard beekeepers. Most of them are in towns, cities, suburban areas, and not on traditional farms.”

According to Wikipedia, National Honey Bee Day “was started in 2009 by a small group of beekeepers who petitioned for and obtained a formal proclamation by the USDA honoring honey bees and beekeeping. In 2010, a non-profit, Pennsylvania Apiculture Inc. was organized to better facilitate and promote the observance. The original date of observation was the 22nd of August, 2009 (the fourth Saturday of August) but has since settled more permanently on the third Saturday of August.”

The event is part of Flying Goat Cellars “Wine & Culture in the Ghetto” series. Complimentary honey and wine tastings will be available at the event, as well as a tasting flight of Flying Goat Cellars Pinot Noirs for $10/person or alternatively, 4 expressions of Goat Bubbles sparkling wine for $15/person. Flying Goat Cellars has been handcrafting vineyard designated Pinot Noir since 2000 and sparkling wine since 2005. Winemaker/Proprietor Norm Yost has over 33 years in the industry. Contact Chief Philosopher/Proprietor Kate Griffith at [email protected] or 805-736-9032 for more information.