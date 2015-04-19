Calendar » Celebration of Stories

April 19, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Great Stories by a Collection of Wonderful Authors

An eclectic group of compelling stories, full of charm and a few surprises. Great stories performed by talented actors. Join the performers after the show for complimentary cookies and milk—because every good story should be toasted with cookies and milk!

Jenny Mercein reading "Dad" by Anne Lamott

Jenny Mercein and Rudy Willrich reading "Julia and the Warlord" by B.J. Novak

Rudy Willrich reading "The Rematch" by B.J. Novak

TIMES: Sunday, April 19, at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Monday, April 20, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday Matinee only, must be purchased by Thursday, April 16)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seated is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.