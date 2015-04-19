Celebration of Stories
Great Stories by a Collection of Wonderful Authors
An eclectic group of compelling stories, full of charm and a few surprises. Great stories performed by talented actors. Join the performers after the show for complimentary cookies and milk—because every good story should be toasted with cookies and milk!
Jenny Mercein reading "Dad" by Anne Lamott
Jenny Mercein and Rudy Willrich reading "Julia and the Warlord" by B.J. Novak
Rudy Willrich reading "The Rematch" by B.J. Novak
TIMES: Sunday, April 19, at 2:00 P.M.
TIMES: Monday, April 20, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)
TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday Matinee only, must be purchased by Thursday, April 16)
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seated is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
April 19, 2015 2:00 pm
$28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday Matinee only, must be purchased by Thursday, April 16)
Center Stage Theater
- Website: http://www.centerstagetheater.org/