Calendar » Celebration of the Nativity Concert

December 9, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Please join us for this free Santa Barbara community Celebration of the Nativity Concert on Sunday, December 9th at 6:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2107 Santa Barbara Street. The concert will feature the San Marcos High School Madrigals, the UCSB intercollegiate choirs, the Goleta Valley Ward Choir, Nadia Stehmieir, Benjamen Lambson, Toby Emory, Max Haws and Stockton Haws with congregational singing.