Celebration of Youth
May 16, 2013 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm
JOIN us in recognizing an exceptional local businessman, leader and dedicated Scouting volunteer, parent and grandparent – Dale Marquis! Dale has been involved in Scouting for almost 60 years. He is the founder and chairman of Invest West Financial Corporation and Pacifica Hotel Company.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Rabbobank, Mullen & Henzell, Invest West Financial, Select Staffing, Jordanos, Bryant & Sons
- Starts: May 16, 2013 6:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: $160.00
- Location: Santa Barbara Club
- Website: http://www.lpcbsa.org
