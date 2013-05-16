Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Celebration of Youth

May 16, 2013 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm
JOIN us in recognizing an exceptional local businessman, leader and dedicated Scouting volunteer, parent and grandparent – Dale Marquis! Dale has been involved in Scouting for almost 60 years. He is the founder and chairman of Invest West Financial Corporation and Pacifica Hotel Company.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Rabbobank, Mullen & Henzell, Invest West Financial, Select Staffing, Jordanos, Bryant & Sons
  • Starts: May 16, 2013 6:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: $160.00
  • Location: Santa Barbara Club
  • Website: http://www.lpcbsa.org
  • Sponsors: Rabbobank, Mullen & Henzell, Invest West Financial, Select Staffing, Jordanos, Bryant & Sons
 
 
 